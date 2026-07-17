Lit Youngstown: 55+ Writing Workshop

Lit Youngstown presents a 55+ writing workshop hosted by Jenny Tullis on Thursdays at 6pm from August 6 through September 10 at the LOOP Arts and Culture Center on Mahoning Ave. Through guided discussion, prompts, and optional sharing opportunities, participants can reflect on life experiences, preserve memories, explore new ideas, and develop their unique voices. Writers of all skill levels are welcome. To register visit, lityoungstown.org