Jazz Nights at The Bunker - Eduardo Arce Quartet

The Eduardo Arce Quartet presents their "Live at The Bunker" Concert Series at The Bunker in Southern Park Mall. These concerts will feature songs by Stevie Wonder, Bill Withers, and Herbie Hancock, standards from the Great American Songbook, and original arrangements of jazz classics. Admission is free.

Eduardo Arce Quartet is a group based in Northeast Ohio, featuring:

Keys - Aaron White 🎹

Bass - Will Wright 🎻

Drums - Evan Stefancin 🥁

Saxophone - Eduardo Arce🎷