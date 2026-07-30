Ignite the Night... All Weekend Long

Ignite the Night transforms Downtown Youngstown into a weekend-long celebration of America’s 250th.

The weekend begins on Friday, August 7, with First Fridays – America 250 Celebration, YO! Nights, and OH WOW! On Tap, then return on Saturday, August 8, for the Youngstown Flea, downtown shopping and dining, and the signature Ignite the Night celebration featuring the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra and a spectacular fireworks finale.