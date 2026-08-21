Hopewell Theatre: Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill
Hopewell Theatre: Lady Day At Emerson's Bar And Grill
The Hopewell Theatre presents "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill" weekends from Friday, September 11 through Sunday, September 20 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and Sunday matinees at 2:00pm. Set in a Philadelphia bar in 1959, the audience witnesses one of Billie Holiday's last performances. Tickets available at Hopewelltheatre.org
Hopewell Theatre
$22.00--$25.00
Every week through Sep 20, 2026.
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Sunday: 02:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Supported By
Hopewell Theatre
3307465455
boxoffice@hopewelltheatre.org
Artist Group Info
boxoffice@hopewelltheatre.org
Hopewell Theatre
702 Mahoning AvenueYoungstown, Ohio 44502
3307465455
boxoffice@hopewelltheatre.org