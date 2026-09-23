Grace Lutheran Trash & Treasure Sale
Grace Lutheran Trash & Treasure Sale
Grace Lutheran Church on Raccoon Road in Austintown is having a Trash and Treasure sale on Saturday October 3rd at 9:00am. This is a large one day sale that includes all kinds of clothes, housewares, tools, antiques, small appliances, and more. In addition to the sale, they have a variety of baked goods, homemade soup, and lunch items.
Grace Lutheran Church
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Grace Lutheran Church
162 S. Raccoon Rd.Youngstown, Ohio 44515
(330) 792-5889
glc35@juno.com