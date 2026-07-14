Glassheart - Hopewell Theatre

The Hopewell Theatre presents the show Glassheart from Friday July 17 through Sunday July 19 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and the Sunday matinee at 2pm. Glassheart tells the tale of Beauty and the Beast if Belle never showed up. After centuries under the curse, Beast and his remaining magical servant lamp move into the ordinary world wondering if a happy ending even possible? Tickets at hopewelltheatre.org