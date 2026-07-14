Glassheart - Hopewell Theatre
Glassheart - Hopewell Theatre
The Hopewell Theatre presents the show Glassheart from Friday July 17 through Sunday July 19 with Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30pm and the Sunday matinee at 2pm. Glassheart tells the tale of Beauty and the Beast if Belle never showed up. After centuries under the curse, Beast and his remaining magical servant lamp move into the ordinary world wondering if a happy ending even possible? Tickets at hopewelltheatre.org
Hopewell Theatre
15-20
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jul 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Hopewell Theatre
3307465455
boxoffice@hopewelltheatre.org
Artist Group Info
Hopewell Theatre
info@hopewelltheatre.org
Hopewell Theatre
702 Mahoning AvenueYoungstown, Ohio 44502
3307465455
boxoffice@hopewelltheatre.org