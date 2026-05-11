Friends of Poland Forest Meeting and Lecture
Friends of Poland Forest Meeting and Lecture
The Friends of Poland Forest invite the public to their meeting on Wednesday, May 13 at 5:30 PM in the Poland Library, where Dr. Lauren Schroeder, professor emeritus of ecology at YSU, will speak on ways of calculating the many values of an urban forest. For information, call 330-770-4364
Poland Library
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 13 May 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of Poland Municipal Forest
330-770-4364
laschroe@zoominternet.net
Poland Library
311 S Main St OH, Poland 44514Poland, Ohio 44514
(330) 744-8636