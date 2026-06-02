Butler Museum of American Art: A Spark of Genius: Legacy & Lineage, African American Art from the Butler
Butler Museum of American Art: A Spark of Genius: Legacy & Lineage, African American Art from the Butler
The Butler Institute of American Art presents the exhibition, "A Spark of Genius: Legacy & Lineage, African American Art from the Butler" open through June 21. This exhibition draws from the museum's permanent collection, with over 30 works that will be showcased salon-style in the Butler's skylit Davis Gallery. More information at butlerart.com
The Butler Institute of American Art
11:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
The Butler Institute of American Art