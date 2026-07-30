August First Fridays: America 250
August First Fridays: America 250
Fist Fridays Youngstown presents an American250 Celebration on Friday, August 7 from 5:00-8:00pm in Downtown Youngstown. There will be live music, literary performances, local shopping, food, and community celebrations. More information and a full list of activities is available at firstfridaysyoungstown.org
Phelps Street Gateway
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Downtown Youngstown Partnership
330-742-4040
dyp@youngstowncityscape.com
Artist Group Info
Bopman
Phelps Street Gateway