Audubon Society of Mahoning Valley: Spiders Really Need Our Love
Audubon Society of Mahoning Valley: Spiders Really Need Our Love
The Audubon Society of Mahoning Valley presents the program, "Spiders Really Need Our Love" on Tuesday September 22 at 7:00 at the Austintown Senior Center. Just before our “spooky season” arrives, retired interpretive naturalist Pat Rydquist will share the lives and value of spiders in the hopes that others will appreciate their beauty and worth. The event is free and open to all.
Austintown Senior Center
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 22 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Audubon Society/Mahoning Valley
Artist Group Info
eaglasgow61@gmail.com
Austintown Senior Center
112 Westchester Dr.Austintown, Ohio 44515
330-953-1416