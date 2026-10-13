Audubon/Mahoning Society of Valley: Through the Lens...Naturally
Audubon/Mahoning Society of Valley: Through the Lens...Naturally
The Audubon Society of Mahoning Valley presents the program, "Through the Lens...Naturally" by naturalist and photographer Ford Parker on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:00pm at the Austintown Senior Center. The event is free and open to the public.
Austintown Senior Center
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Audubon Society/Mahoning Valley
Artist Group Info
eaglasgow61@gmail.com
Austintown Senior Center
112 Westchester Dr.Austintown, Ohio 44515
330-953-1416