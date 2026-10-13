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Audubon/Mahoning Society of Valley: Through the Lens...Naturally

Audubon/Mahoning Society of Valley: Through the Lens...Naturally

The Audubon Society of Mahoning Valley presents the program, "Through the Lens...Naturally" by naturalist and photographer Ford Parker on Tuesday, October 27 at 7:00pm at the Austintown Senior Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Austintown Senior Center
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Audubon Society/Mahoning Valley
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551759755432

Artist Group Info

eaglasgow61@gmail.com
Austintown Senior Center
112 Westchester Dr.
Austintown, Ohio 44515
330-953-1416