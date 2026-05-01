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2026 #LoveMusic Legacy Concert

2026 #LoveMusic Legacy Concert

The 2026 #LoveMusic Legacy Concert takes place on Sunday, May 17, 3:00 p.m. at Stambaugh Auditorium. This concert will feature orchestra, conducted by Rob Seebacher, as well as wind ensemble, conducted by Dennis Hawkins and Timothy Shade with music selections like Rossini's Barber of Seville, Michael Karmen's Robin Hood, and Frank Ticheli's Blue Shades. More information can be found at www.missionlovemusic.org.

Stambaugh Auditorium
$20
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mission: LoveMusic
missionlovemusic.org
Stambaugh Auditorium
(330) 747-5175
info@StambaughAuditorium.com
https://www.stambaughauditorium.com/