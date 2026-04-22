Meet the best players on one of Ohio’s worst football teams

When Ohioans think of college football, their minds probably jump to Ohio State University: the stadium jam packed with fans, chanting and cheering; the dedicated reporters covering the highs and lows, touchdowns and fumbles; the players bringing home the championship trophy year after year.

But, that’s not the experience on every college campus. Ask Oberlin student Anna Slade.

Between 1993 and 2001, Oberlin College lost 40 games. They won one game by one point and then lost 44 more. The Division III school ended their most recent season 0-10 .

In Slade’s new podcast “Best Player on the Worst Team”, she talks with some top players on the bottom-ranked team about how the intense losing streak has changed the way they view the game.

Her podcast is a finalist for NPR’s College Podcast Challenge .