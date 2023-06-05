Today from The Ohio Newsroom Premieres June 12

The Ohio Newsroom is proud to announce the premiere of its flagship program: Today from The Ohio Newsroom. Today from The Ohio Newsroom is the highly anticipated daily news series coming June 12 to seven Ohio public radio stations (including 88.5 WYSU-FM). The program's mission is to connect Ohioans to news and neighbors across the state, bringing untold stories from outside our metropolitan areas to light.

Today from The Ohio Newsroom is the result of a robust collaboration between Ohio's public radio stations. Launched last year, The Ohio Newsroom connects the talent and resources of Ohio's public radio newsrooms to deliver original reporting that keeps Ohioans informed about their local communities and the state.

From reporting about programs addressing critical shortages in healthcare services in Tuscarawas and Ross counties to stories covering land stewardship in Trumbull and Greene counties, Today from The Ohio Newsroom takes Ohioans on a journey around Ohio that reveals the complexity and diversity of our state and its people.

Our talented reporting team includes Erin Gottsacker and Kendall Crawford, two dedicated reporters who travel the state in search of important stories that are relatable to all Ohioans.

Clare Roth is the Managing Editor and the guiding force behind Today from The Ohio Newsroom. Roth both leads The Ohio Newsroom team and facilitates collaboration between public radio stations across the state. With a clear vision and dedicated leadership, Roth successfully created and now manages the unique daily news series.

The Ohio Newsroom / (pictured l to r: Kendall Crawford, Reporter; Clare Roth, Managing Editor; Erin Gottsacker, Reporter)

Today from The Ohio Newsroom is a window to the underreported, the unexplored, and the meaningful stories that make us all Ohioans. Listen in, stay connected, and rediscover Ohio.

The Ohio Newsroom is a collaboration between seven of Ohio's public radio stations: WGTE, Toledo; WYSO, Dayton; WCSU, Wilberforce; WVXU, Cincinnati; WOSU, Columbus; WYSU, Youngstown and WKSU/Ideastream Public Media, Cleveland/Akron.

The Ohio Newsroom is grateful to its founding funders for their vision to invest in statewide public service reporting in Ohio:

• The Corporation for Public Broadcasting

• Ohio Humanities

• The Reitman Family

• Margie and John Wheeler

• The James W. and Anne H.S. Nethercott Public Media and Responsible Journalism Fund of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Tune-in to Today from The Ohio Newsroom on 88.5 WYSU-FM, weekdays at 7:45 a.m. and at 4:45 p.m.