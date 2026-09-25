Episode 4: The Yellow Bird

A childhood home. A hallway birdcage. A blue bird, a yellow bird, and a kid trying to make sense of the tiny world fluttering in front of him.

In this Shortwave Story, Aaron remembers the strange little ecosystem of his early life: a house full of birds, a family that changes shape after divorce, a porch that briefly becomes a kind of paradise, and a Siamese cat named Shadow who reminds everyone that nature does not care about house rules.

But years later, the bird Aaron liked the least becomes the one he remembers most.

What begins as a funny story about a cranky yellow bird turns into a quiet meditation on freedom, survival, and the first-time death feels close enough to hold in your hands.

Original Stories Written & Performed by⁠⁠ Aaron Calafato ⁠⁠

Original Scores & Sound Design by ⁠⁠⁠Echo Finch⁠⁠

In Partnership with ⁠⁠WYSU 88.5FM ⁠