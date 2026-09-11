Episode 2: The Door Test

What if you had access to a test that could guarantee a happy ending to your love story?

In “The Door Test,” Aaron Calafato looks back on a difficult period of divorce and his search for answers about love. Hoping to find clarity, he reenacts a famous relationship test from the movie A Bronx Tale. But can a scene from a movie help make sense of real life?

Original Stories Written & Performed by⁠⁠ Aaron Calafato ⁠⁠

Original Scores & Sound Design by ⁠⁠⁠Echo Finch⁠⁠

In Partnership with ⁠⁠WYSU 88.5FM ⁠