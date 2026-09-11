© 2026 88.5 FM WYSU
Radio You Need To Know
Give to WYSU
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Shortwave Stories

Episode 2: The Door Test

Published September 11, 2026 at 12:16 PM EDT

What if you had access to a test that could guarantee a happy ending to your love story?
In “The Door Test,” Aaron Calafato looks back on a difficult period of divorce and his search for answers about love. Hoping to find clarity, he reenacts a famous relationship test from the movie A Bronx Tale. But can a scene from a movie help make sense of real life?
Original Stories Written & Performed by⁠⁠ Aaron Calafato  ⁠⁠
Original Scores & Sound Design by ⁠⁠⁠Echo Finch⁠⁠
In Partnership with ⁠⁠WYSU 88.5FM ⁠

Shortwave Stories