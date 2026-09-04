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Shortwave Stories

Episode 1: The Secret Antenna

Published September 4, 2026 at 12:57 PM EDT

Could a toy microphone from 1990 be the reason Aaron Calafato is telling stories on the radio today?

At seven years old, Aaron arrives at his dad’s unfamiliar new apartment after his parents’ divorce. Inside an otherwise empty bedroom, he discovers a Fisher-Price karaoke recorder and begins making cassette tapes with his brother, inventing radio shows and telling stories beneath the blankets at night. What begins as a way to fill something he cannot yet name becomes a lifelong calling—and gives rise to a childhood belief in a secret antenna that might carry his voice to someone listening far away.

Original Stories Written & Performed by Aaron Calafato  ⁠

Original Scores & Sound Design by ⁠⁠Echo Finch

In Partnership with WYSU 88.5FM ⁠

Shortwave Stories