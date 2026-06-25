The State of the Arts

This panel, hosted by Karen Schubert of LitYoungstown, features the following local figures:

William “Bill” Mullane, now in his 50th year in public education, is an artist, administrator, and civic leader. Bill serves on the board of the Warren Philharmonic Orchestra and is board president and gallery director for the Trumbull Art Gallery. In 2022, he received State recognition for his work in the Arts, receiving the Ohio Arts Council’s Governor’s Award for community development and participation. He maintains a painting studio in his home in Warren and is married to the artist Elizabeth Barrickman.

Lynnette Forde is President of The Youngstown Foundation, appointed in December 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. She advances the Foundation’s century-long legacy as a funder and community collaborator. Before joining the foundation, she established a successful track record of building strategic partnerships across major institutions. She holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and a bachelor’s from Northwestern University.

Rebecca Davis is a museum administration professional with more than twenty years of experience guiding operations, grants, and public funding. As Development Director at The Butler Institute of American Art, she leads initiatives that strengthen the museum’s long‑term sustainability. She has served on the boards of the Association of Fundraising Professionals, Youngstown Rotary, and Youngstown Business and Professional Women.

Athena Award recipient Dr. Virginia Deeane Banks, is a visual artist and Butler trustee. As an infectious disease specialist with Northeast Ohio Infectious Disease Associates, she was named clinician of the year at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center-Horizon Campus in Hermitage, Pennsylvania. She serves on the foundation board for NEOMED. Banks has many certifications and specialties, including a bachelor’s degree in biology from the Western College for Women and an MBA from YSU.