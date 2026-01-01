Audra Corso is a senior at Youngstown State University majoring in communications with a minor in creative writing. She is currently the social media intern at WYSU, where she helps manage the social media platforms and create engaging content.

Outside of school and work, Audra appreciates many different genres of music, whether that is jazz, pop, or rap music. She is also an avid concert goer, with a love of music and storytelling. Audra is excited for this new opportunity and eager to grow and to develop her skills.

