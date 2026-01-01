Adam Earnheardt, Ph.D.

Dr. Adam Earnheardt serves as the Interim Director of Broadcasting for WYSU-FM. A veteran educator and researcher, Adam is a Professor at Youngstown State University, where his leadership has spanned roles as Chair of the Department of Communication, Special Assistant to the Provost, and Director of YSU's General Education program.

While much of his academic research explores the intersection of social media, sports, and community identity, Adam’s connection to broadcasting is lifelong. After gaining experience at several stations at the start of his career, he brought that passion to YSU, where he founded Rookery Radio, the university’s first student-run digital station. He brings this entrepreneurial spirit to WYSU, focusing on expanding the station’s reach while preserving its legacy as a vital source of news, music, and storytelling for the Valley and beyond.

Beyond the airwaves, Adam is deeply rooted in local service, serving as Board President for Shepherd of the Valley and a member of the Board of Education for Liberty Local Schools. On his ideal day off, you’ll find him exploring northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania with his wife and four children. While he champions every program on the WYSU schedule, he admits a particular fondness for Rick’s Jazz Sofa, Dave’s Jazz Essentials, and Hearts of Space.