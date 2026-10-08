Libertarian candidate for Ohio governor makes shocking discovery while shooting ad

Libertarian candidate for Ohio governor Don Kissick made a disturbing discovery along the Maumee River near Toledo Thursday morning.

Kissick’s manager Steve Perkins said Kissick, along with Libertarian secretary of state candidate Tom Pruss, were making a campaign commercial.

“During that, a youth approached them and said hey, ‘I think this is a body in the river. Can you come see if this, back me up on this?’’” Perkins said in an interview. “And they went. And they looked, and it was.”

Perkins said Kissuck and Pruss stayed and gave witness testimony to police before leaving the scene.

The name of the deceased has not been released. And there are few other details available at this point.