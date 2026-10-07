Candidates for Ohio governor roll into final weeks of campaign with closing messages

Ohio’s early vote started yesterday. Over the next month, candidate on the ballot will make their final case to voters, including the ones at the top of the ticket—who polls suggest are locked in a tight race.

Daniel Konik / Statehouse News Bureau Acton speaks with reporters after a roundtable with small businesses near Columbus, Ohio on October 6, 2026

Acton plans to speak to voters in person and in new ad

Democratic candidate for governor Amy Acton is out with a new web ad. In it, Acton said she grew up poor and sometimes homeless in Youngstown, and she added, “Ohio saved me.”

“And this is my promise for Ohio. I’ll fight to lower your costs, pass a tax cut for working families and build a state where all of us can get ahead," Acton said in the ad.

On Tuesday, Acton met with small business owners in Bexley, including Jeremy Fox of Fox's Bagels & Deli. He said the pressure on his business is higher than it needs to be.

“I'm just worried about a breaking point, that something feels like it needs to give or change," Fox said. "And I don't know what that answer is, but I feel like something needs to happen or a lot of small businesses are going to continue to suffer.”

Scott Bast, owner of Scotty’s Café, said his costs have increased, but he cannot pass it along to many of his customers. Bast explained he does a lot of catering at weddings and big events and writes contracts for those services a year in advance.

“So I can't call them two weeks before their wedding and say, ‘Well, the economy has changed. I've gotta raise your prices.' I can't do that," Bast said.

But Bast said he’s also done weddings replacing caterers who shuttered their businesses recently due to economic pressures.

Acton said as governor, she'll push for a tax cut for working families and would help with health care costs by making drugs more affordable, alleviating medical debt. And she said ensuring data centers pay their fair share would making costs lower for everyone, including small businesses.

Sarah Donaldson / Statehouse News Bureau GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy is getting some help from his friends

Republican candidate for governor Vivek Ramaswamy has also been traveling the state, promising to lower costs. One thing he’s touting is how he worked with his running mate, Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), to bring the legislature back in session last week to pass a 90-day suspension of the state's fuel tax.

“Families need relief,” Ramaswamy said, adding the fuel tax holiday provides some of that. “A little bit means a lot when families are stretching themselves. And it was something we're able to achieve."

Ramaswamy is scheduled to speak at a town hall for sportsmen later this month and join a rally with the Ohio College Republican Federation. Last Saturday he appeared with President Trump in Vandalia, where Trump was also stumping for U.S. Sen. Jon Husted. Ramaswamy talked about how he and Trump shared business knowledge.

“Mr. President, we tell you, ten years ago, this country made a decision for the first time in the history of our nation to send a businessman, rather than a bureaucrat, to lead the United States of America," Ramaswamy told the crowd. "And now, a decade later, the state of Ohio is going to send a businessman rather than a bureaucrat to lead our great state here at home.”

Trump is coming back to Ohio for a rally in Mahoning County on Sunday. Vice President JD Vance is also scheduled to be in his home state, for a rally in Lima on Friday.

Ohioans can vote early by mail or at their local board of elections vote center. Election Day is on Nov. 3.