Advocates say check registration today, final day to register to vote in Ohio

If you want to vote in the November election, you must be registered by today. Those who need to update their name or address must make those changes today too. Local Boards of Elections and the Ohio Secretary of State's Office are open until 9 p.m.

League of Women Voters of Ohio Executive Director Jen Miller said her group has been registering Ohioans to vote in recent months.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm about the election, but there's also a lot of confusion about changing logistics. And so we hope that this will be a high-turnout year. Every election matters. This one clearly does. And again, that starts by making sure your registration is up to date,” Miller said. “Even if you vote regularly, you should go to voteOhio.gov and check your registration."

The League of Women Voters of Ohio has been taking its Airstream camper to colleges throughout Ohio to register students to vote.

Miller said even if you think you are registered, it's smart to check your registration status, just to be sure: “a lot of people have moved or haven’t voted in a long time and we want to make sure that their voter registration is accurate.”

Ohioans can check to see if they are registered by clicking here.



Early in-person and mail in voting starts tomorrow. If you do mail-in voting, complete the mail-in ballot application to request it now. Miller said it’s important to vote your ballot and send it back as soon as possible so it makes it in time and can be counted.

Ohioans can also walk into their county’s early voting center to cast a ballot in person until the Sunday before election day.