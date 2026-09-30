Ohio lawmakers overwhelmingly approve three-month gas tax holiday

State lawmakers have overwhelmingly passed a 90-day suspension of the state's 38.5-cent tax on gasoline and 47-cent tax on diesel. It happened in an unexpected session during an election year break, after calls for a gas tax holiday from both major party candidates for governor. And because it passed as emergency legislation, it will take effect as soon as it's signed by Gov. Mike DeWine, which could be as early as tomorrow.

"We need to act now because it's in our power to do so," said Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering), opening the House discussion of the bill. "We can control state taxes, and by taking this action now and having an emergency clause, we will bring that relief within days and people will be able to see this tax holiday through the holidays and have money back in their pockets."

Democratic candidate for governor Amy Acton had called for a gas tax holiday last week. Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, whose running mate is Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon) followed a few hours later with a plan that GOP legislative leaders supported. While many Democrats were on board with offering some relief for drivers, several spoke out against the timing and the process.

"I think the one thing that everyone agrees on is that Ohioans are hurting, and one of the ways they are hurting is at the gas pump. No one disagrees with that," said Rep. Bride Rose Sweeney (D-Westlake). "The only disagreement we have is how we should provide that release. And let's be very clear, Democrats don't get to set the agenda, and we don't get to pick what we vote on. The only choice we have before us, that all of us have before us, is to allow a gas tax holiday that, as currently written, on average, will save Ohioans $3 a week."

The gas tax holiday will cost the state $726 million, according to House Bill 1019 and Senate Bill 475. The 90-day suspension of the taxes and the plan to use general revenue funds to cover the lost revenue were added by leaders of the Republican legislative supermajority to House Bill 519, a bill that seeks to crack down on car thefts which passed the House in November.

So the vote started in the Senate. But a motion to end debate on the bill was approved before Democrats could speak or offer amendments. The bill passed the Senate 26-5, with three Democrats joining all Republicans in voting for it.

"We came in here saying that we made $725 million cost relief for Ohioans at a time when they need it the most. The Democrats, through some of the theatrics they were trying to pull, were trying to make it about anything other than that, which could have very well jeopardized what we were trying to do here today," said McColley in explaining why debate on the bill was quickly ended. "And our caucus thought it was important to get in and get the job done on behalf of Ohioans across the state who desperately need this relief."

Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus) has been among the most vocal lawmakers against the idea.

"This is funny money they're playing with. It was a gimmick the entire time," said DeMora after the Senate vote. "And I guarantee you that if if Amy Acton’s the governor, somehow this money is not going to be there, and there are going to be shortfalls. They're playing games because they can, because they control all branches of government. And this is what they do."

In the House, the vote was only to concur with the Senate's changes, so Democrats couldn't offer any amendments. Several blasted the process that brought the bill to the floor in this sudden session and brought up President Trump's war in Iran and polls showing a close race between Acton and Ramaswamy. All were reminded by Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) to confine their comments only to the bill. That included Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati), who joined most House Democrats in voting for it.

"We know that the emergency on costs did not start when Vivek Ramaswamy got a bad poll result," Isaacsohn said after the vote. "The emergency on costs has been there for Ohioans for months and years, but we will not miss an opportunity to provide some relief for the people of the state. But we're also not going to pretend like they don't deserve so much more."

The bill passed the House 78-16. It will go into effect immediately after DeWine signs it, which Huffman said will be on Thursday. DeWine had said taking funds from the Ohio Department of Transportation was "a very, very bad idea", but had also said he hoped lawmakers would find another way to fund the holiday.