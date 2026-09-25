Ohio's U.S. senators stand behind Trump on Iran war as high gas prices continue

Ohio’s two Republican U.S. Senators are standing behind President Trump when it comes to the war with Iran. This comes as American drivers face high gas prices and record-breaking diesel costs.

Their comments come the same week that they and most other Republican U.S. Senators voted against a resolution to order President Trump to halt the war with Iran.

In Columbus for an event with the secretary of Housing and Urban Development, U.S. Sen. Jon Husted was asked for his thoughts on the conflict.

"I don't know anybody that doesn't want the war to end," Husted said. "But we need to make sure that when it does, that Iran does not control the Strait of Hormuz and doesn't have a nuclear weapon, because if you think gas prices are high now, if Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, they will be extremely high. And we will, they will be able to hold America and the whole world hostage, for oil and other and other aspects of life. So we've got to bring it to an end. But we gotta do it successfully."

On Tuesday Husted was more strident. In an interview with Politico, Husted said. “The war needs to come to an end as quickly as possible so that we can lower gas prices.”

That same day, in an interview with the Statehouse News Bureau, Ohio’s senior U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno said, "I think President Trump wants an end to the conflict in Iran." He added, "I think at the end of the day, we all want this end. Look, gas prices are way too high. Diesel prices are way too high. And Americans deserve the relief to get us back to where we were before the conflict started, which is historically low fuel prices.”

On Thursday they both joined almost all Republicans in voting against a House-approved resolution directing President Trump to end the war. The war powers resolution was rejected 50-49. Four Republicans voted for it: Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Rand Paul of Kentucky and Thom Tillis of North Carolina. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was the only Democrat voting no.