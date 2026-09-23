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Ohio lawmakers to be called back for gas tax vote, weeks out from the election

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Sarah Donaldson,
Jo Ingles
Published September 23, 2026 at 10:20 AM EDT
GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.
Sarah Donaldson
/
Statehouse News Bureau
GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

Ohio lawmakers will be summoned back to Columbus next Wednesday for a rare, and politicized, last-minute session, about one month out from the November election, GOP leaders of the Ohio House and Senate said.

The main item on the agenda is legislation, right now still being drafted, to enact a 90-day gas tax holiday. It will need Democratic votes in the House to go anywhere.

“Democrats who vote against this, are doing so at their own peril,” House Speaker Matt Huffman told reporters Wednesday.

Both Vivek Ramaswamy, the GOP nominee for governor, and Amy Acton, the Democratic nominee for governor, called for gas tax holidays earlier this week—Acton. As the U.S. conflict with Iran nears its seventh month and the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily restricted, unleaded prices are still very high and diesel prices have broken records.

“Ohioans are suffering at the pump, through no fault of their own,” Ramaswamy told a crowd of state lawmakers, aides, and reporters Wednesday morning.

Before Wednesday, the legislature was not scheduled to come back from their recess until after the November election.

This is breaking news. Check back for more.
Ohio News
Sarah Donaldson
Sarah Donaldson covers government, policy, politics and elections for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. Contact her at sdonaldson@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Sarah Donaldson
Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles