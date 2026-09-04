Bipartisan Ohio mayors' group has recommendations for incoming governor and new lawmakers

Bipartisan mayors from 31 of the state’s larger cities are recommending a new statewide policy agenda for the next governor and general assembly.

The Ohio Mayors Alliance has a four-part proposal it wants lawmakers to consider:



An investment fund to offer grants and zero-interest loans for site preparation, infrastructure and redevelopment, created by reserving 20% of the state's annual growth in sales and use tax collections

A program for workforce housing, along with funds to help finance water, sewer, transportation and other infrastructure

A fund to help communities hire, train and retain first responders, totaling 10% of what cities and local governments spend on police and fire payrolls

A "reset" of the partnership between state and local governments, including a bipartisan task force looking into state revenue-sharing programs, a Home Rule Commission and a forum for collaboration between the state and local governments

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (D-Toledo) said it's a policy initiative that benefits everyone.

“This does not raise a tax. This doesn’t redirect a penny," Kapszukiewicz said, adding that it benefits Democratic and Republican led cities alike.

Lima Mayor Sharetta Smith said the first part of the plan could include $100 million a year to help provide new economic opportunities for cities and Ohio.

“This new fund, the Ohio Core City Transformation Fund, is a dedicated investment program that will provide competitive planning grants, implementation grants, and zero-interest loans to help communities prepare sites, modernize infrastructure, leverage private investment and complete catalytic redevelopment projects," Smith said.

The mayors said the Republicans and Democrats worked together to come up with this new plan. They said they hope the next governor, whoever it may be, and new members of the Ohio Legislature will also embrace it.