Husted, Moreno not worried about Ohio city’s economy with TPS gone

Thousands of Haitians living in Ohio, including in Springfield, lost their legal status in late July. With it, went their ability to work.

Neither of Ohio’s U.S. senators are concerned about the local workforce there, even as the state touts new investments in Springfield, like Electra’s recently announced headquarters and manufacturing facilities. Electra has said it will add about 2,000 jobs.

“Understand, Springfield has a bunch of new jobs coming,” U.S. Sen. Jon Husted (R) said in an interview Friday. “Springfield is now a city that’s on the rise, despite all it had overcome.”

U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R) has long been critical of the protected status afforded to Haitians and immigrants from other countries affected by wars or natural disasters.

“We are going to see a big, huge, booming bonanza here,” Moreno said in an interview Monday. “And we’ll make sure those jobs go to American citizens.”

Their comments come in continued contrast to Gov. Mike DeWine, and some locals, who have credited the Haitian workforce for some of the economic resurgence in Springfield and have warned of a likely downturn without them.

“Immigrants and native-born Ohioans are building a better economy together,” DeWine wrote for the New York Times last Monday. “(Trump’s) approach to those here legally threatens to derail economic momentum in my state and elsewhere by deporting hard-working individuals and shutting the door to future talent.”

By local estimates, some 12,000 to 15,000 immigrants from Haiti were living in Springfield in 2024, a southwest Ohio city with a population of less than 60,000, according to census data. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security terminated their protected statuses just weeks ago, after a drawn out legal battle.

DeWine said in July he was not aware of any intention for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids. But one local advocate told WYSO a number of ICE agents had arrested and detained several Haitians late last week.