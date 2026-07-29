Should 16 and 17 year olds be allowed to vote in Ohio? Two lawmakers think so

A pair of Democratic state lawmakers want to allow 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote in local and legislative elections. And the legislators have introduced a joint resolution to put the idea before voters.

Rep. Sean Brennan (D-Parma) used to teach high school government classes that many students take in their junior year, before they turn 18. He said 16- and 17-year-olds taking those classes want to vote.

“It’s kinda frustrating because when you are teaching kids about civic engagement and the constitution and your rights and responsibilities as citizens. You know, obviously, that conversation always goes into voting. They can’t register to vote," Brennan said.

Brennan took issue with the notion that students younger than 18 are not mature enough to vote: “I think it’s a stereotype.”

Brennan and Rep. Chris Glassburn (D-North Olmstead) are sponsoring the joint resolution to allow the question to go before Ohio voters. Brennan pointed out many 16- and 17-year-olds are working and paying taxes, and want to be part of the process. Plus, he said, they are often treated like adults under state law anyway.

“Why wait until they are 18? I mean, if we are going to send kids off to war when they are 18, why shouldn’t they have the opportunity when they are 16 or 17 to choose the elected officials that could be potentially sending them off to war?" Brennan said. "I would also add that when you are 16, you can be tried as an adult. Most 16-year-olds have a job and pay taxes. They are very informed because they are taking an American Government course.”

There is one circumstance when Ohioans younger than 18 can vote; if they'll be 18 on the day of the general election, they can register to vote and cast a ballot in a primary at 17.

A Republican supermajority dominates the Ohio Legislature. And so far, no Republicans have signed onto this proposal.

Brennan said he knows it’s unlikely lawmakers will approve the resolution he's backing this year. And even if they'd pass it this year, it wouldn't be in time for the November election. But Brennan pointed out previous changes in the voting age were part of a movement that materialized over time. He said he’s happy to push it in the future, too.

Democrats have endorsed the idea at the federal level in the past. Amendments to lower the voting age to 16 failed in 2019, though 125 Democrats supported it. It was proposed by a U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) again in 2021, 2023 and 2025.