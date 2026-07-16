Cases of explosive diarrhea have more than doubled in Ohio in a week

New numbers from the Ohio Department of Health show the cases of cyclosporiasis, the bug that causes explosive diarrhea, have surged. The latest total is two and a half times larger than last week's.

There were 364 confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in Ohio as of Wednesday. By Thursday, when ODH updated its infectious diseases dashboard, that number was 1,274.



It’s an increase Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff predicted just a day ago, based on what is happening in neighboring states.

“Interestingly, if we go just north into Michigan, they're reporting thousands of cases," Vanderhoff said in an interview. "And while every county in Ohio has had some cases, our northwestern counties are disproportionately impacted."

Vanderhoff said the exact cause of the outbreak of the parasite cyclospora has not yet been identified. But he said it seems linked to produce, so green leafy vegetables and berries should be washed thoroughly before eating, and bagged salads should be avoided. But he cautioned locally grown produce may not be completely safe.

“It is possible for those leafy greens and fresh fruits grown here in Ohio, things like berries, to also be contaminated with the organism that causes this.”

If you get cyclosporiasis, Vanderhoff says that doctor-prescribed antibiotics can help, but the diarrhea can stick around for a while.