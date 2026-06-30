Group says older Ohioans could be the swing voters that determine this year's elections

Various polls show the top races in Ohio for U.S. Senate and governor are close at this point. A group representing older Ohioans has polled its members and thinks one voting bloc could be the key to who is elected this fall.



AARP of Ohio State Director Jenny Carlson said polling of older Ohioans shows they are highly motivated to vote in November.

“We have two major statewide races within the margin of error and a 50-plus electorate that is highly motivated, paying attention and not easily reduced to a one-party label. And that combination matters," Carlson said. "In Ohio, 81% of voters age 50 plus say they are extremely motivated to vote compared to 62% of voters age 18 to 49, and that’s a significant motivation advantage.”

Carlson said many older voters are making decisions based on issues, not party labels. And for those voters, she explained that affordability is the key issue.



“Pocketbook issues matter the most to these key swing voters. 67% of the 50-plus swing voters are worried about their financial situation. And that’s a lot higher than non-swing voters,” Carlson said.



The group’s polling shows those who say they are undecided on candidates in key races at this point are enough to sway elections in November.

Some takeaways from AARP polling include:



A 61% majority think the country is headed in the wrong direction vs. just 37% saying right direction. This has a partisan skew, with Independents joining Democrats in being sour on the direction of the country.

Republican President Donald Trump is in negative territory among each age segment outside of seniors.

The Democrat is narrowly ahead on the generic ballot thanks to maxing out their base vote and having a 29-point lead with independents

To see the AARP's poll, click here