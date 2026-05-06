Primary voters have spoken. Now the chairs of Ohio's major parties are looking to November

With the primary over, the chairs of Ohio’s two major parties know who will be on the ballot in November. The major party leaders are now focusing their messaging on those choices made by primary voters.

Ohio Democratic Party Chair Kathleen Clyde said she's excited about the party's candidates going into November.

“Ohio Democrats are going to be successful because we have a positive vision to unite Ohioans from all walks of life and all political backgrounds and we have a playbook for success," Clyde said in an interview.

Clyde said voters are rejecting the current economic climate and are focused on affordability. That, she said, shapes the message of her candidates: “Ohio Democrats are focused on lowering the costs that keep Ohioans up at night, like for housing, healthcare, groceries, utilities, childcare, and more.”

Republicans have controlled state government for most of the past three decades, and Ohio Republican Party Chair Alex Triantifilou intends to keep it that way.

“We look forward to the debate ahead and we feel very good about where we are going to be," Triantafilou said in an interview.

Triantifilou said Ohioans are better off than they were under the Biden administration even though he knows the price of gas is up right now due to military action in Iran: “But on every other measure, there's more money in your pocket, you're paying fewer taxes, you're getting a bigger tax return. “

Both parties have two candidates leading the ballot who have never held elective office before: Republican Vivek Ramaswamy and Democrat Amy Acton. The parties also each have candidates with long histories in government in the other marquee office on the fall ticket. U.S. Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH) is running for that seat for the first time after being appointed last year, with Democratic former U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown running trying to regain a place in the chamber where he served for 18 years.