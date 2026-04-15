Another Ohio lawmaker wants stricter regulations of JobsOhio

Another state lawmaker has introduced legislation establishing stricter governmental oversight into JobsOhio, including by subjecting it to open meeting and open record statutes.

JobsOhio, the powerful and private arm that pursues economic projects on the state’s behalf, has been under fire since March after revealing it gave money to Krisanthe Vlachos, the military podcaster tied to the resignation of Ted Carter, the former Ohio State University president. On social media, JobsOhio said in 2025, it fulfilled a $60,000 contract with Vlachos, who Carter has admitted to an “inappropriate relationship” with.

Under that light, Sen. Sandra O'Brien (R-Ashtabula) said JobsOhio should hold public meetings and maintain public records. The state has long shielded its records, but Senate Bill 420 would change that.

“Getting caught up in the financial tangle of an inappropriate relationship over at Ohio State University hardly qualifies as proprietary information,” O'Brien said Tuesday.

Another bill, House Bill 779, introduced three weeks ago by Reps. Justin Pizzulli (R-Scioto County) and Tristan Rader (D-Lakewood), would force JobsOhio to disclose all its sponsorships and media partnerships annually.

“I was told in my district a few times, when we needed something, there was no money for it,” Pizzulli said in an interview then. “We were asking for far less money, by the way ... I guess it’s shocking, but it’s not.”

HB 779 also mandates annual testimony before the legislature by the JobsOhio chief investment officer and biennial state audits. SB 420 mandates annual audits.

Matt Englehart, a JobsOhio spokesperson, declined comment on HB 779 in March but defended how it discloses investments. “JobsOhio remains committed to sharing as much information as possible with the public and policymakers, while maintaining Ohio’s competitive advantage when seeking to attract economic development investments to Ohio,” Englehart wrote in an email.

Since 2011 and, as of last year, through 2053, JobsOhio is funded through leasing state liquor sales profits.

Among other projects, JobsOhio takes credit for courting tech giant Intel for its in-progress New Albany fabrication plants and, more recently, won a bid to bring defense contractor Anduril to Ohio.