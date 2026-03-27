Secretary of State activated with Ohio National Guard; assistant SoS to take over if needed

An elected official who’s often mentioned his military service during his campaigns is temporarily off the job, as he’s been activated to serve with his unit in the Ohio Army National Guard.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose was expected Wednesday morning at the groundbreaking for the Women’s Monument on the Statehouse grounds. But Jeananne Chadsey from his office had some news: “The secretary sends his regrets, but he is currently serving his country on military duty.”

LaRose’s spokesman said in a texted statement that he’s serving with his unit from the Ohio Army National Guard, and he referred further questions about the deployment to the Guard’s communications office. A spokesperson for the Ohio Adjutant General and Ohio National Guard said in an email: "For operational security reasons, we cannot confirm whether a specific Soldier has been deployed, which unit they are in, or details about any deployment."

LaRose's spokesman added in a follow-up that Assistant Secretary of State Kimberly Burns is required by law to act on LaRose's behalf if he's unable to perform his duties, but "at this time, that has not been necessary."

One issue that's likely to come up soon is a meeting of the Ohio Ballot Board on the proposed constitutional amendment to ban data centers over 25 megawatts. The petition was certified by the attorney general on Thursday, and Ohio Residents for Responsible Development would have until July 1 to gather at least 413,487 valid signatures to make the November ballot.

LaRose enlisted in the US Army after graduating from high school in 1988 and served in the 101st Airborne as a Green Beret and was awarded a Bronze Star for service in a combat zone in Iraq. He joined the Army Reserve in 2021. He’s term limited as secretary of state and is currently running for state auditor.