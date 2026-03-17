Jury hears first day of closing arguments in corruption trial of former FirstEnergy execs

Closing arguments are approaching the halfway point in the trial of former FirstEnergy executives Chuck Jones and Michael Dowling. They’re accused of participating in the largest bribery scandal in state history by paying $4.3 million to the late former Public Utilities Commission chair Sam Randazzo as FirstEnergy was seeking a billion dollar bailout for its two nuclear plants.

The morning started with lengthy jury instructions, and then Assistant Ohio Attorney General Matt Meyer began his statements. He took the rest of the morning to present the prosecution’s argument; that Jones and Dowling bribed Randazzo for favorable treatment for FirstEnergy.

“They purposely corrupted Ohio's PUCO chairman for their own benefit. They rigged a process that was supposed to be fair for everyone," Meyer said. “Their corruption here was using power, influence and money for personal and corporate greed. By cleverly structuring the timing and labels of their payoff to Sam Randazzo, these two captains of industry behaved like they were untouchable."

The afternoon was consumed by arguments from Dowling’s lawyer Steve Grimes. He reiterated the defense's claim that Randazzo stole the money that was intended as a legal settlement with FirstEnergy for clients he represented, and that they were blindsided to find out Randazzo was a thief.

“These two are not the only two people that trusted Sam Randazzo. They're not the only two people whose lives have been absolutely upended by the fact that Sam Randazzo turned out to be a crook," Grimes said.

Randazzo had been charged along with Jones and Dowling. He died by suicide in April 2024.

Grimes said the state’s case doesn’t make sense and no bribe was proven. As he finished his closing statements, he urged the jury to consider the evidence and lack of it: “Talk it out, but don't accept these assumptions. Keep up the fight for Mike. Send him home.”

Tuesday morning, Jones’ lawyer presents her closing statements, and then the state gets a rebuttal. The case could go to the jury late in the day on Tuesday.

Testimony in the trial ended on Thursday after the defense presented three witnesses, including U.S. Sen. Jon Husted (R-OH). Neither Jones nor Dowling took the stand. The prosecution had two dozen witnesses over several weeks.

Jones and Dowling also face federal charges in connection with the scandal. Former House speaker Larry Householder and former Ohio GOP chair Matt Borges were convicted on similar charges in federal court in 2023 in connection with pushing HB 6 through the legislature. Householder, who's in prison on a 20-year sentence, is also facing state charges of misuse of campaign money and ethics violations. FirstEnergy struck a plea deal on federal charges in 2021, paying $230 million in that agreement.