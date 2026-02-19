Lawmakers have different ideas on how Ohio State should handle Wexner fallout

Some lawmakers are calling for Ohio State University to make changes on campus because of the controversy surrounding its largest donor, who also has connections to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Leslie Wexner, Ohio's wealthiest man and the retired founder of L Brands and the Limited, has given more than $200 million to Ohio State University over the years. He's sat on various boards at OSU, including the board of trustees. Several buildings on the main campus in Columbus bear his name, including a 26-story hospital that's part of the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center set to open to patients next week.

Sen. Andy Brenner (R-Delaware) has been using the hashtag #wexnerout on his social media all week. Brenner said after talking to victims of the decades-old case involving alleged sexual abuse by athletic physician Dr. Richard Strauss, he's come to the conclusion the university and Wexner need to take action now.

“I think he should just step down now," Brenner said. "I’m not calling on his name to be removed from anything. I’m not saying he’s guilty of anything, but I think the distraction, in general, has become too big for Ohio State.”

While Brenner isn't saying Wexner's name should be stripped from buildings at OSU, another lawmaker is.

Ohio State is in the district represented by Sen. Bill DeMora (D-Columbus), who's an alumnus and a vocal fan. DeMora said there's a history of sexual abuse allegations at the university, and the allegation against Wexner as a co-conspirator in trafficking crimes associated with Epstein raise more red flags. DeMora said both the Strauss controversy and the Epstein files have been harming OSU's image.

“We are still fighting stuff from the '70s and '80s that if we got rid of it, it wouldn’t be an issue anymore if we just settled. Ohio State’s got the money," DeMora said. "It’s time to settle with these athletes. It’s time to get rid of Les Wexner’s name. It’s time to get rid of the board of trustees who are tied to Les Wexner and clean up our university.”

Wexner has not been charged with any crimes. Earlier this week, Democratic members of the U.S. Congressional Oversight Committee deposed Wexner about his involvement with Epstein at his estate in New Albany. Only Democrats on that committee showed up to question Wexner, but those who did told reporters they think the billionaire is responsible for financing many of Epstein's activities.

Many lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have recently returned or donated campaign contributions donated by Wexner to other causes.

OSU response

In a written statement, Ohio State University spokesman Ben Johnson said: "We respect the work of the Oversight Committee."

Johnson said there is a process for removing names from buildings on campus. Johnson said as of Feb. 18, OSU has received approximately 295 requests through the University Naming Review Procedure related to the Wexners. He added those requests remain under review.

"Ohio State has an established procedure for requests regarding space and entity names," Johnson wrote. "The University Naming Review Procedure was introduced in 2022 and allows current Ohio State students, faculty and staff, as well as alumni, to submit requests. Each request receives full consideration."