How are Ohio legislative leaders handling donations from Les Wexner?

Ohio’s wealthiest man has long contributed to federal, state and local officials’ election coffers, on both sides of the aisle.

But as Congress looks into L Brands founder Les Wexner’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, and with unredacted FBI documents labeling him an Epstein “co-conspirator,” officials are starting to recalculate. Some have donated the funds, while others say they are going to soon.

Senate President Rob McColley (R-Napoleon), who is governor candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s running mate, got $5,000 from Wexner in 2024, according to Ohio Secretary of State finance records. When asked Wednesday, McColley said members of his caucus “can make their own decision.”

“I’ve never met the guy,” McColley said. “I don’t know the guy, I don’t even know how to get a hold of him, even if I wanted to. At the same time, I think every member should do what is in their own conscience to do under the circumstances.”

Late last week, Sen. Beth Liston (D-Dublin) and Sen. Michele Reynolds (R-Canal Winchester) said they each individually sent the money from unsolicited donations made by Wexner and his wife, Abigail, to charity.

On X, Reynolds wrote she would like to see that “federal law enforcement continues to seek justice, and that anyone associated with the crimes of Jeffrey Epstein is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Between 2021 and 2022, finance records show the Wexners donating $20,000 to current House Speaker and former Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima).

Huffman declined to comment Wednesday when asked, saying talking electoral politics was off limits within the Statehouse.

“You’ll have to catch me in a restaurant in downtown Lima sometime about that,” Huffman said.

Wexner, who is the namesake on dozens of buildings across central Ohio, said in a prepared statement Wednesday he’s “been the subject of outrageous untrue statements.” Five members of the U.S. House Oversight Committee, all Democrats, questioned him at his New Albany home for much of the day Wednesday.

The 88-year-old has not been charged with any crimes in connection to Epstein.