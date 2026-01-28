Democratic candidates condemn controversial comment by attorney general hopeful

Democratic candidates are seeking to distance themselves from one of the contenders in the May primary, as Republicans blast him for a social media post about "killing" President Trump.

Former state representative Elliot Forhan, one of the two Democratic candidates for Ohio attorney general, talked about executing Trump in a post on Facebook and Bluesky, which has been circulating through reposts on X.

"I mean I'm going to obtain a conviction rendered by a jury of his peers at a standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt based on evidence presented at a trial conducted in accordance with the requirements of due process, resulting in a sentence, duly executed, of capital punishment," Forhan said in the video.

Forhan has been at the center of controversy before. When he was in the House in 2023, he was sanctioned for "inappropriate behavior". Forhan was not charged in the incident and maintained the allegations against him were unfounded. He has taken legal action in the matter.

The Ohio Democratic Party has not endorsed candidates for the May primary. But in a written statement, chair Kathleen Clyde indicated that action is under consideration.

"The Ohio Democratic Party will consider endorsements at our upcoming executive committee meeting and believes there’s no place for political violence of any kind," Clyde wrote.

What Democratic candidates are saying

The Democrat who is running against Forhan in the primary, longtime Columbus attorney John Kulewicz, condemned Forhan's post.

“Recent comments from my potential primary opponent about killing the president are disgraceful," Kulewicz said in a statement. "Serving as attorney general is a serious responsibility, not a political game. The Ohio Attorney General must take the law and judicial process seriously.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Amy Acton, who was the target of threats while serving as Ohio's health director during the COVID-19 pandemic, also issued a statement.

“I strongly condemn this rhetoric. Ohioans have had enough of the chaos, hate, and vitriol. Whether it’s threats of political violence or actual political violence, they have no place in our politics,” said Acton.

What Republican candidates are saying

With the election nine months away, Republicans quickly picked up against Forhan's comments and hit back. Auditor Keith Faber, who is running unopposed for attorney general, reposted Forhan's video and wrote, “Elliot Forhan is not qualified to serve as Attorney General. Amy Acton and other Democrats on the ticket must call out and condemn this conduct.”

Senate President Rob McColley, the running mate of Republican frontrunner for governor Vivek Ramaswamy, also joined the chorus against Forhan's comments. McColley put the onus on Acton and her running mate, former Ohio Democratic Party Chair David Pepper, to "denounce this extremism."

“Amy Acton and David Pepper must immediately denounce this extremism. President Trump has overwhelming support in Ohio, and there is no room here for rhetoric that threatens lives or undermines the rule of law,” wrote McColley in a statement.

Ramaswamy also made a comment to tie all of the Democrats together, saying "this is what Amy Acton and the Ohio Democrats implicitly endorse. Utterly shameful."

Ohio Republican Party Chairman Alex Triantafilou also issued a statement, which doesn't mention there are two Democrats in the primary race. It urges people to vote for the Republican candidate instead.

“For Attorney General, Ohioans must support Keith Faber over this diabolical lunatic. There is no place in Ohio for rhetoric that threatens lives or undermines the rule of law," wrote Triantafilou.