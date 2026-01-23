State health chief says Ohioans should talk to their docs about contagious illnesses

Vaccines against communicable illnesses are a hot-button issue in politics that Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff avoids.

"I'm not a politician and I really don't think about things through a political lens," Vanderhoff said in an interview.

But Vanderhoff said he does think about the health of Ohioans, especially those who have not heeded his repeated calls to get vaccinations for flu, measles, and other illnesses that are prevalent in Ohio now.

Measles

Vanderhoff said there are hundreds of cases of measles throughout the country right now, and four in Ohio. He said the illness is highly contagious and easily spread, often through travel.

"All you have to do is be walking through an airport where someone who has had a case of the measles has also walked, and you've been exposed," Vanderhoff said.

Vanderhoff said everyone should vaccinate themselves and their children against measles, mumps and rubella. He said parents of babies who are too young to be vaccinated and individuals who cannot be vaccinated because of other health conditions should talk to their doctors about how to limit exposure when they travel or are in crowds.

That's especially important for some older Ohioans. Those who were vaccinated against measles in the mid-1960's may have received a weaker vaccine than those who received shots before and since then.

"I'm one of them," Vanderhoff said. He explained he recently got a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine to ensure he would have some immunity against those illnesses.

Flu

Vanderhoff said flu is spreading throughout Ohio at a very high rate, even higher than last year, which had set a modern-day record for flu outbreaks: "Already this year, we have had 7,555 hospitalizations for flu compared to last year—a bad year, where the same time last year, we were at 4,942 cases."

Vanderhoff said in a typical flu year, there will be a peak around the New Year's holiday, a drop in January and a larger peak in February. He expects that will be the case again this year. Vanderhoff said now is a good time to get a flu shot so it will provide immunity when flu peaks next month.

Vanderhoff also recommended Ohioans get COVID vaccines because the illness is also spreading through Ohio now as well.

Hepatitis B

Vanderhoff said hepatitis B is a very serious illness that can cause long-term health consequences. He said vaccines that have been given to newborns shortly after their birth have proven to be highly effective at preventing illness. Recently, federal officials appointed by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. voted to remove the recommendation that newborns get that vaccine. But Vanderhoff said the Ohio Department of Health still recommends newborns get that vaccine.

“Receiving that vaccination at birth helps avoid even the downside of brief delays, resulting in an increased risk of your child developing a hepatitis B infection. So we at the Department of Health are continuing to recommend, strongly recommend, consideration of getting that birth dose of hepatitis B vaccine,” Vanderhoff said.