Ohioans are getting sick this winter because of a strain of "superflu"

More Ohioans are suffering with flu this year than last. And health experts are pointing to a specific strain of flu that's

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said more people than usual are getting sick with flu and ending up in the hospital.

“Our most recent data for the week that ended Jan. 3 showed that we had this flu season 1,911 patients hospitalized here in Ohio," Vanderhoff said in a call with reporters. "That’s up from last year, which was a more severe flu year itself.”

Vanderhoff said there 1,305 in the same week last year.

Vanderhoff said there's usually a spike in flu cases over the holiday season and the illness will continue into February. But he said a new strain of flu circulating now called H3N2 Clade K, referred to by some as the “superflu”, is behind some of the increase. He said while most Ohioans have not encountered this strain before and not all strains of the flu are covered in this year's vaccine, Ohioans should still get the shot.

“It’s not very good at protecting us necessarily from contracting the flu in the first place, but it appears nevertheless to still be good at helping to prevent your flu illness from becoming very severe and potentially landing you in the hospital," Vanderhof said.

There's already been one death in Ohio this winter due to pediatric flu. A teen from Greene County died on Dec. 31.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 37.5% of Ohio’s children have received the flu vaccine this year, and about 41.3% of adults.

“Flu season continues through the spring, and although the shot becomes most effective about two weeks after getting it, the sooner you get it, the sooner you are protected," Vanderhoff said. "It's not too late."

He said children under 11 years old and older Ohioans are the most at risk of getting seriously ill with the flu.