Some Ohio cannabis, hemp advocates try for repeal of Senate Bill 56

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Sarah Donaldson
Published December 29, 2025 at 4:32 PM EST
Gov. Mike DeWine and House Speaker Matt Huffman (R-Lima) on Dec. 19, 2025.
Sarah Donaldson
Statehouse News Bureau
An Ohio group of cannabis and hemp advocates submitted their initial petition signatures Monday in an effort to overturn the recent law that overhauls the state’s recreational marijuana program.

Ohioans for Cannabis Choice, a political action committee, said over email it sent both the Ohio Secretary of State and Ohio Attorney General’s offices their petition with more than 1,000 signatures. That would kick off the referendum process on Senate Bill 56, if it is certified.

“In filing our petitions today, we are taking a stand for Ohioans against politicians in Columbus and saying no to the government overreach of SB 56,” 420 Craft Beverages owner Wesley Bryant said in an email statement. “We’re saying no to SB 56 because it re-criminalizes the (cannabis) industry.”

SB 56 is set to take effect in March, but the group’s effort could delay that timeline.

Under the bill Gov. Mike DeWine signed before the holidays, all “intoxicating” hemp, including THC and CBD beverages, would be illegal to sell or have in 90 days.

The final version of that lawmakers sent DeWine banned most intoxicating hemp, but gave those drinks more leeway, mirroring the timeline of recent federal action against hemp. DeWine used his line item veto ability, however, to strike the measure carving out beverages, saying it would cause more confusion.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Attorney General Dave Yost each have 10 days to decide whether to certify what Ohioans for Cannabis Choice submitted.

Spokespeople for each office did not immediately confirm whether they had received the signatures.

This is breaking news. Check back for more.
Ohio News
Sarah Donaldson
Sarah Donaldson covers government, policy, politics and elections for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. Contact her at sdonaldson@statehousenews.org.
