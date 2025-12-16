Fifteen Ohio higher ed institutions must align literacy programs with Science of Reading, or else

An audit of literacy instruction programs at Ohio colleges and universities showed a handful are still using lessons that were banned two years ago, instead of focusing solely on the Science of Reading curriculum. Gov. Mike DeWine is now warning those schools to get with the program, or else.

In 2023, Ohio fully got behind the Science of Reading, a literacy program rooted in phonemic awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary and reading comprehension. The state not only embraced that curriculum, but it banned other literacy methods from being taught to future teachers. That included Balanced Literacy and Whole Language, which encouraged kids to use pictures and context clues but didn't rely on phonics.

An audit after the compliance deadline of Jan. 1, 2025 showed 33 of 48 institutions in alignment. Five programs were in partial alignment and 10 were not in alignment. DeWine said students need to read well to succeed, and they only have that limited time in early elementary school to learn that.

"It is incumbent upon us to give them the best tools," DeWine said. "The best way is sounding words out, going through the structure. And to use any other method is just morally wrong. It's wrong. And that's why we've taken such effort to focus on this."

DeWine said he knows adjusting can be tough but the Science of Reading delivers the best results for kids who have one chance to learn to read.

"It's tough for professors that have been teaching one way to teach another way. But it's also tough for teachers who are out in the classroom who now have to switch over," DeWine said. "It's just a moral imperative that we get this right and we get it right damn fast."

The audit showed the institutions in partial or non-alignment have met at least 50 of the 73 metrics needed to be in full alignment. The 10 institutions listed as not in alignment also have violations for banned teaching practices.

DeWine said most institutions in partial alignment are close to meeting those 73 metrics, but they need to do better. DeWine said all institutions must be fully aligned within the next year or the Chancellor of Higher Education could revoke approval of the literacy educator programs for those that aren't.

"That clock starts now. That decision will be made in a year," DeWine said. "We believe that Ohio's laws on this topic are some of the strongest in the nation. And ultimately, of course, we're doing this for children."

Around 40 states have passed laws endorsing the Science of Reading since 2013.

Results of audit, conduced by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas, through spring semester 2025:

Partial alignment:



Capital University

God's Bible School & College

Ohio Wesleyan University

Ursuline College

Western Governors University

Not in alignment:

