Ohio is closer to adding emergency alert for missing autistic kids

Ohio is now closer to establishing an emergency alert system for children with autism who are missing.

By a unanimous vote, lawmakers in the Ohio House advanced House Bill 359, creating a new category of notifications: Joshua Alerts. Under HB 359, if an autistic child or a child with a similar disability goes missing, law enforcement agencies have to notify the statewide emergency system as soon as they confirm details that meet its criteria.

The activation criteria for Joshua Alerts includes confirming whether there is a credible threat of immediate danger or serious bodily harm, like if the missing child is nonverbal or limited in their communication abilities.

It is named after Joshua Al-Lateef, Jr., a 6-year-old from West Chester who fatally drowned near his home just hours after going missing in November 2024. Jonisa Cook, his mother, sat in the House gallery Wednesday to watch lawmakers vote, wearing a sky blue ribbon with her son’s face and name on it.

“These children face unique challenges,” Rep. Jennifer Gross (R-West Chester) said Wednesday on the floor. “We must act swiftly when a child like Joshua goes missing.”

Cook told members of the House Children and Health Services committee in October that Joshua didn’t meet the criteria for activation of an AMBER Alert, which is often reserved for cases of child abduction.

“We waited and waited,” Cook testified. “An alert wasn’t issued until five to six hours later. By then, it was too late.”

She doesn’t blame local law enforcement but said they lack a tool to assist “neurodivergent” kids. As the mother of one, Rep. Crystal Lett (D-Columbus) said she agreed with Cook.

“I know firsthand how quickly a moment of confusion or wandering can literally turn into a terrifying situation,” Lett said Wednesday on the floor.

Pennsylvania lawmakers are currently eyeing a similar legislative change. And starting with Florida, in recent years, five states have added new alerts for missing adults with various disabilities. Ohio is not one of them.

HB 359 now heads to the Ohio Senate for consideration.