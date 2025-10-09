Nitrile glove manufacturer to take over historic mill in Chillicothe

A nitrile glove manufacturer will take over the shuttered mill in Chillicothe, one local source and one state government source have shared with the Statehouse News Bureau.

U.S. Medical Glove Company, an Illinois-based company, is currently closing on the sale of the site, each source said. The sale is not yet reflected in the Ross County Auditor’s Records.

The move could come with as many as 550, likely non-union, jobs—and manufacturing of surgical and exam gloves and boxes for gloves could start as soon as three weeks from Thursday.

When asked Tuesday about the sale, a spokesperson for U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno declined to comment, writing Moreno’s office would say more soon. Federal and local officials and business leaders, including Moreno, are scheduled for an announcement in Chillicothe on Friday afternoon.

Behind the scenes, his office and others have been holding weekly strategy meetings over the closure. The state’s powerful, private economic arm JobsOhio was courting potential buyers with incentive packages as recently as this summer.

Although interested buyers had sent bids out to Pixelle Specialty Solutions in the beginning of July, it ceased manufacturing in Chillicothe in August, leaving more than 700 workers out from jobs.