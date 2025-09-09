Ohio Dems unveil their redrawn map ahead of redistricting deadline

The Ohio Legislature is inching closer to its first deadline for Congressional redistricting, at the end of the month, and the majority caucus has mostly been mum.

But Democratic lawmakers, who sit in the superminority in the Ohio House and Senate, unveiled their own redrawn map Tuesday morning. Their map, according to analysis of historical voter data from 2016 through 2024, would feature eight districts that lean red and seven districts that lean blue in an evenly-matched year.

Three of those redrawn districts—in Cuyahoga, Lucas, and Summit Counties—just narrowly favor one side or another, though each give Democrats the edge.

“There will be some years where the party that is in power is unpopular, and they’ll lose some seats,” Minority Leader Dani Isaacsohn (D-Cincinnati) said in an interview Tuesday. “There will be some years where the reverse happens. We should have (a map) that provides for that possibility and gives voters a real voice.”

Democrats on Tuesday argued the map leaves 74 counties whole and divides the other 14 only once, and that it follows the U.S. Constitution and Ohio Constitution as well as associated federal laws.

The map is unlikely to see a floor vote in the current legislative environment. Right now, Ohio has 10 red seats and five blue seats in Congress.

Spokespeople for the Ohio House and Ohio Senate GOP both said Ohio was “early” in the stages of redistricting. John Fortney, the Senate Republican caucus spokesperson, defended the existing congressional districts in a statement to the Statehouse News Bureau.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) doesn’t have direct say in how Ohio redraws its districts. Moreno defended the mid-decade redistricting push, which President Donald Trump is pushing, arguing Democrats have “gerrymandered their states to the point of oblivion.”

“If you look at the entirety of New England, there’s not a single Republican district in all of New England, in all of Delaware, all of New Mexico, all of Hawaii, that’s insane,” Moreno said in an interview Thursday.

Isaacsohn said he is focused on Ohio.

“Believe it or not, Gov. Newsom and California Democrats don’t call me to ask for strategic advice, he said. “I can’t speak to what they are doing in California. I can’t speak to what we are doing here, which is why we have moved very quickly and in an intentional way.”

The Ohio Constitution requires 60% of state lawmakers to pass a redistricting plan by the end of September, including half of the 42 legislative Democrats. If they fail to do that, the Ohio Redistricting Commission will take over. The commission would include seven politicians and skew heavily Republican, and an approved map would have to get the votes of the two Democrats on the panel. State lawmakers would take over again if that fails by Oct. 31, with a final deadline of approval by a simple majority vote on Nov. 30.