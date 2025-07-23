Ohio State Fair is open for business, but don't mind the dust from ongoing renovations

The 170th Ohio State Fair is open for its 12-day run, featuring dozens of agricultural competitions and exhibits, concerts, rides, cooking demonstrations, and of course all sorts of fried foods. And this year there's also a lot of dust, and not just from the heat baking the fairgrounds.

This year’s fair theme could be construction. There are buildings going up and being renovated throughout the 360-acre fairgrounds north of downtown Columbus. But officials said fair fans shouldn’t worry.

“All your fair traditions are in place, even with all these transitions, all the things you come to the fair for are in place," said Ohio Expo Center Executive Director Adam Herron.

Herron opened up the fair Wednesday morning alongside Gov. Mike DeWine, who created the task force that developed a long-term plan for the state fairgrounds in 2019. Work on the 2050 Master Plan began last year. The $460 million project includes two new buildings and renovations to four existing buildings, a new Ohio-themed carousel, a "town square" area with a performance amphitheater, underground infrastructure work, renovation of an abandoned armory into a parking garage and a new main entry gate.

“When we do this a year from now we’re going to see several new buildings," DeWine said. "The state fair is going to look a little bit different. I think it’s going to be even more exciting than it is now.”

The fair also launched several efforts at more accessibility, such as free wheelchair and mobility device charging stations, audio descriptions through cell phones or specialty glasses and American Sign Language interpretation at several events. The fair also opens Thursday with a sensory-friendly morning with reduced stimuli such as rides with no lights or music.

The fair closes Sunday, Aug. 3.

