Ohio bill aims to replace lead water service lines over the next 15 years

Ohio House Rep. Dontavius Jarrells know first hand the importance of removing lead pipes from Ohio's public drinking water systems — he suffered from lead poisioning as a child.

While holding a lead pipe in his hand, he discussed his bill Wednesday to remove lead service lines. Jarrellsbanged on the lectern in a Statehouse hearing room as he explained why his bill is important.

“The Lead Line Replacement Act will require every publicly owned water system in Ohio to replace all lead service lines over the next 15 years. No more patchwork repairs. No more half-fixes. No more kicking the can down the road. We are going to get this right for families and children," Jarrells said.

The Columbus Democrat introduced a similar bill in the last General Assembly. This legislation has bipartisan support this time around.

“Because water isn’t a partisan issue. It is a human right," Jarrells said.

State Rep. Monica Robb Blasdel (R-Columbiana), a co-sponsor of the bill, said many lead water pipes in Ohio need to be replaced.

“Across Ohio there are an estimated 745,000 lead service lines. Replacing each of these will be a challenging task but one that we firmly believe is attainable," Robb Blasdel said.

The bill comes with a hefty $5 billion price tag. The legislation doesn't have its own funding. But Jarrells said J the project would qualify for existing federal, state and community funding sources.



