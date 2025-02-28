Ex-lawmaker sanctioned by House Democrats says he’ll run for Ohio Attorney General

A former Democratic state representative is saying he has decided to run to be Ohio’s next attorney general. But it’s unclear whether he’ll run as a candidate of the party that sanctioned him following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior.

Elliot Forhan was an outspoken member of the Ohio House during his term in the last General Assembly. After reported altercations between Forhan and other lawmakers and a conflict with a constituent, Forhan was stripped of committee assignments and lost access to his office and the Statehouse. A report released by House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D-Upper Arlington) accused him of a “pattern of harassment, hostility, and intimidation of colleagues and staff.” Some elected officials in his district called for Forhan to resign. He ended up losing the Democratic primary for reelection to his seat last year.

Forhan was never charged with any crime and has said the allegations against him are false. He has a defamation lawsuit against Attorney General Dave Yost as well as some other state leaders. But he said he’s planning to run for the office of the state’s top lawyer.

The Ohio Secretary of State’s office reports Forhan, who is an attorney, hasn’t yet filed formal paperwork to run for the office next year. In his statement Forhan doesn't indicate the party affiliation he will use. But he offered some clues. He said he’s running for AG because the law “should hold everyone accountable—including the rich and powerful.” He added, “but that’s not what’s happening right now in our state or across the country.”

While Forhan may or may not run as a Democratic candidate, he is the third Democrat to announce a campaign for a statewide executive office. Dr. Amy Acton, who served as Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s health director until June 2020, is running for governor. Another doctor, oncologist Bryan Hamley, is running for secretary of state.