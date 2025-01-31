Bill would require Ohio businesses to accept cash along with credit and debit cards

There’s a saying that cash is king. And one state lawmaker has a bill to keep it that way, or at least ensure it’s an option in Ohio.

Sen. Bill Blessing (R-Colerain Twp.) said there are places in Ohio where someone who wants to use cash finds it difficult, if not impossible. Senate Bill 30 would require businesses allow cash in addition to cashless options. “It requires retail businesses to accept cash and if they don’t, it allows a cause of action in the bill so you can sue them,” Blessing said. He added the legal course of action would come with significant fines.

This isn’t the first time Blessing has pushed this bill. He sponsored a similar one in the last General Assembly. But Blessing said it died not because there isn’t support for it. On the contrary, he said he’s found support from others in his party as well as some Democrats too.

“Groups traditionally on the left like the ACLU and the Southern Poverty Law Center have very valid concerns on this that they say, ‘If you are going to have a cashless society, where is the access for low-income, unbanked people?’” Blessing said in an interview. “Immigrants are also in that crowd. Seniors who, frankly, have not used apps on their phones and are far more comfortable with physical cash. What about them? And why is it so unreasonable to simply say they have to be given access and people want options?”

Blessing said there’s another advantage to cash – security. He said purchases made on credit can be traced back to the owner and sometimes, he said, some people might not want the purchase to be traced back to them for a valid reason.

Blessing also said he’s heard from non-profits that are concerned because credit card companies charge fees for transactions that can cause the charitable organization’s bottom line to be hit significantly.

As with the previous version of his bill, this legislation wouldn't affect cashless-only stadiums with over 10,000 seats. And it also wouldn't apply to municipal-owned parking facilities.