Bill to ban use of electronic trackers without consent in Ohio heads to DeWine

It will soon be illegal to electronically track someone in Ohio without their consent. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the law Dec. 19 after the House and Senate passed it almost unanimously.

But there was some opposition to that bipartisan bill.

Private investigators wanted a carve out in Senate Bill 100 to ensure they could still use tracking devices. Investigator and retired Army Major Theodore Owens said he’s built cases for crime victims and against human traffickers using tracking devices.

“We are not spying on anyone, okay? We are not stalking by proxy. This device is only a tool that we utilize to help us," Owens told a House committee in November. “That is a tool to provide us the information that would not be any different than if we put X amount of private investigators following the person.”

At that House Criminal Justice Committee hearing, Rep. Josh Williams (R-Toledo) opposed exemptions for private investigators, saying there could be legal challenges from people who face charges after what PIs find with those trackers.

“I think this if we added you in, it would just open up a slew of potential claims by individuals and lawsuits," Williams said. "And I know most the lawyers on the panel are not favorable to just open it up claims for people to be able to file willy-nilly with attorneys.”

Committee chair Rep. Cindy Abrams (R-Harrison), a retired police officer, said she's concerned that trackers are small and can be slipped onto cars or into bags.

“That's dangerous and dangerous for Ohioans. They have a right to know if they're being tracked, and that's the whole reason for this bill," said Abrams.

The anti-tracking law has exemptions for parents of minors and caregivers of elderly Ohioans. It takes effect in March.